Before a crowd of 50 school students and staff, parents and family, community board members and other members of the public, Megan Seatter was awarded the Wackrow Memorial Award for Service to the community.

Zane Gatchell was second and Nicholas Lowe was third but all five candidates were winners by just being nominated according to deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber who was representing the Tararua District Council.

Claire is a Dannevirke High School prefect, the recipient of Duke Of Edinburgh bronze and silver medals, a swim instructor and qualified lifeguard, a volunteer netball coach and a graduate of the Massey University Young Women in Leadership programme.

She has managed to juggle her prefect responsibilities with her volunteer activities while maintaining good grades in her studies so she can go to Canterbury University to study marketing and psychology with the plan to go into advertising where she can exploit her creative skills.

Her win was announced at the end of the evening compered by Dannevirke Community Board chairman Pat Walshe which started with guest artist Max Te Huki singing beautifully the National Anthem and two songs, one being his own creation.

Sergeant Gary McKernon outlined the life of Constable Graeme Wackrow who was killed in a car accident while on duty. He said he was a very popular policeman with a keen interest in youth.

Deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber said she was amazed by the large number of young people volunteering and helping others and said the five nominees were in elite company and inspirational.

Guest speaker Suresh Patel recalled knowing and liking Constable Wackrow and also the time of his school days playing sport and after. He said the volunteers who helped him then must have sown the seeds for him to volunteer in later life.

His QSM for service to the community came as a shock but so many have congratulated him he says they enjoyed his success more than he did. Two correspondents recalled great acts of kindness by Bill Patel 80 years before which he said showed kindness and caring is remembered especially when they are most needed.

A question and answer session with each candidate followed and the awards were then presented. This was followed by supper.

Claire's mum Megan and dad Michael were very proud of their daughter and Dannevirke High School principal Di Carter was similarly proud of all the five nominees from the school whom she called fine young people.