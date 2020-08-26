If you fancied a sweet or savoury loaf at a bargain price the Dannevirke Art Society's Cottage in McPhee St was the place to be on Sunday afternoon August 16. There were exotic combinations like lemon and blueberry, pineapple and date, banana just by itself, savoury meat and even a detox creation. Blueberry was popular and the traditional boiled fruit was too.

It was a competition and Tracy Pearson won the sweet loaf with her boiled fruit loaf with Allan Giddens winning the savoury, his meat entry pronounced similarly delicious.

Some of the 20 bidders in the auction were spectacularly dressed.

Each entrant had to provide a second loaf wrapped for auction and these were sought after and returned the Art Society an average $8-$10 per item.

Then it was the turn of the recipes to be auctioned, many being hand-me-down treasures and they went for $4-$6.

Advertisement

With the entry fee of $5 entitling the payer to a cup of tea and a feast of the competition entries plus the proceeds of a raffle the tally of money raised was over $300 when the auction proceeds were added. It was a fun afternoon enjoyed by all.

A very successful garage sale the week before astonished organisers by the generosity of donations and a further $1200 was raised.

All this money goes towards defraying the costs of the annual Art Exhibition which opens October 9 and ends October 18.

This is the Dannevirke Art Society's Diamond Exhibition and the society is going all out to make it special. President Joan Alding hopes the exhibition will not be affected by Covid restrictions.