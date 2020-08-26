Junior hockey resumed last Friday evening, August 21, in Dannevirke once the organisers had worked out how to meet Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions.

By confining a grade to a locked court it was able to run the competition, the team lists being for contact tracing and parents limited. This meant the sport could continue almost as normal.

Initially cool and showery the weather fined up into a lovely evening and the hockey was very much enjoyed.

The year 1-2 Fun Sticks are really getting the hang of the game under the tuition of coaches while all the teams are adapting to three passes within the circle before a goal can be scored.

Teams are developing good combinations, even the Tararua team made up of players from Kumeroa, Pongaroa, Totara College, South and Woodville.