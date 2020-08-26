Clarke Harris is thriving in his business in 2020 after three good years as Out on a Limb.

Over that time he has built up a large group of loyal customers and repeat custom has become an increasing aspect of his business.

Out on a Limb is a pretty good name for what he does too. Clarke is an arborist, often going out on a limb in harness to shape trees, eliminate dead wood or progressively fell them from the top in tight situations.

Cutting logs to length for trucking out of woodlots.

Clarke is well equipped but he believes you don't need expensive gear, just a little bit of knowhow. He has found over that the last three years experience is a great teacher, being involved in a huge range of challenges which he has met successfully.

He also trims hedges and prunes trees including power line clearing. In trimming and felling trees he is careful not to damage surrounding foliage.

With spring coming on it is time for people to assess the amount of foliage they need and to take action to trim or remove those "you never noticed had grown so big". Clarke is your man to help.

Clarke also has a stump grinder which can remove stumps in a very short time, leaving a rich soil to plant or sow in grass in a redesigned garden.

Clarke has also expanded into woodlot felling for farmers, being helped by a mate to cut and transport woodlots to market. For this he has access to a 20-tonne digger and a D6 bulldozer.

Over Covid-19 lockdown Clarke built up a huge supply of firewood which is available at very reasonable prices. Give him a call for quick delivery.

Clarke is conscious that safety is a major part of the business nowadays having to get a ticket for every part of the job.

Clarke is only too pleased to inspect and quote freely for a job. He can be contacted on 027 555 1160.

Be persistent as often Clarke is out of range in the backblocks fulfilling a contract. He will get back to you and it is worth the wait.