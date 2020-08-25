The audience was small and the proceedings informal but the occasion was no less auspicious when Dannevirke High School Year 13 student Clare Seatter was announced the 2020 Wackrow Memorial Youth Award winner on Tuesday evening.

Taking second place honours was Zane Gatchell and third was Nicolas Lowe.

The other two nominees were Chianne Lyford-Shields and James Morrison.

Dannevirke Community Board hosted the awards and this year departed from the usual more formal proceedings.

Rather than the nominees addressing the audience, community board chairman Pat Walshe guided them through a brief question and answer session to make the occasion less nerve-racking.

Dannevirke Police Sergeant Gary McKernon outlined the history behind the Wackrow Award, which was in memory of Constable Graham Wackrow who was killed in a car accident while on duty.

Three years after his death Wackrow's parents instigated the youth award.

"I have been a police officer for 25 years, 14 in New Zealand and seven years here in Dannevirke. It is events such as the Wackrow Award that keep me here. Dannevirke is one of the best stations I have worked in."

He said Wackrow joined the Police at the age of 19 but after two years he decided he needed more life experience and trained as a meat inspector at Oringi freezing works.

He returned to the police after nearly three years at Oringi and during that time worked with the town's youth. But eight months later, on March 25, 1984, Wackrow died, leaving a wife and young son.

"I didn't know Graham but when you join the police you join a family," McKernon said.

Speaking of the nominees, McKernon said they had all earned their place on stage and judging a winner had not been an easy task.

Tararua deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber filled in for mayor Tracey Collis, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

"Attending the Wackrow Awards gives me great confidence not only in the future of our district but in the future of our country."

She said there were some familiar faces among the nominees who were very active in the community and all were deserving of the award.

"There is a common theme here, they all have a love of learning new skills, a commitment to training and having a positive influence on other people's lives. You have all demonstrated service over self and as a community we are here to support you so don't hesitate to ask for that support."

Guest speaker Suresh Patel at Tuesday night's Wackrow Memorial Youth Awards. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Guest speaker Suresh Patel said he was fortunate to have known Graham Wackrow and spoke of the reputation and mana he held within the community.

"I have followed the Wackrow Awards since they were inaugurated and have seen some amazing nominees and this year's group are no exception.

"I was fortunate to have grown up in the 70s and 80s and these became the best years of my life. I loved my school days and during that time sport became a very big part of my life. Possibly this planted the seed for my involvement later on."

Patel said he left school and joined the family fruit and vegetable business established by his grandfather Bill Shire.

"I thought working at the shop was a temporary move but 43 years later I'm still there."

He said during those years he volunteered at sports clubs and he soon began to see the impact these clubs had on the community.

"On June 1 I received a New Zealand royal honour, the Queen's Service medal for my contribution to sport and the community. It was an incredible honour and a total surprise.

"It never crossed my mind that I could receive such an honour, even though my brother Paul received a similar honour in 2010."

Patel said he was bewildered about the honour and questioned why he had been singled out when there were many others in the community worthy of the award.

"I was talked into accepting the award by my wife Nayna who outlined the contributions I had made and that the honour was in recognition of the work I had done."

Patel said he was totally overwhelmed by the response from the community to the honour.

"I had literally hundreds of people coming into the shop to express their congratulations. But I couldn't have accomplished this without my wife and family, this amazing community and the staff at work."

He said it was the simple things like performing the odd chore for others, dropping off groceries, even making a simple phone call to make sure someone was alright that made a difference in people's lives.

Patel recalled a message from a 94-year-old former Dannevirke resident who had read about his honour.

"She said she could distinctly remember my grandparents from 85 years ago and she recalled the kindness and support they had shown to the community, particularly during the depression years.

"Where am I going with this? It's a clear message that if you look after others these gracious acts of kindness and goodwill will never be forgotten.

"To the Wackrow nominees, congratulations. You have been recognised for your incredible community contribution and that is something you should be proud of.

"If you have a goal or a dream, have a crack at it and I encourage you to continue to give back to the community, no matter on what scale."