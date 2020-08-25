

A plot of undeveloped 'greenfield' land in a Hawke's Bay industrial hub has been placed on the market.

Currently used as an engineering storage yard, the Pandora site consists of 9105sq m of leasehold land across two individual titles.

The larger piece of land on the Mersey St block consists of 4931sq m, while the smaller portion is 4174sq m.

The freehold property is being marketed by deadline private treaty (unless sold prior) through Bayleys Napier, with offers closing on September 11.

Salesman Mark Evans said the property's greenfield status meant it had multiple development permutations for any new owner.

Evans said the land is some of the last undeveloped greenfield space available in Pandora.

"It has the potential to be purchased by either an owner-occupier seeking storage space looking to continue the site's existing use, or could be developed to sustain either warehousing or manufacturing tenancies in a raft of structural configurations depending on spatial requirements," he said.

The freehold property is zoned Main Industrial under the Napier City Council District Plan – a classification which allows for medium to large-scale industrial-focused workshops, manufacturing plants and warehousing units, with a portion of office and retail space.

"With the land block comprising two separate titles, there is the opportunity for a new owner to look at developing individual stand-alone premises on the two landholdings," Evans said.

"Both titles deliver right-of-way access on to Mersey St."

Evans said the 30-32 Mersey St site benefits from consented water protection to ensure minimal pooling during heavy rain periods and has been hard filled to sustain regular use by large trucks carrying heavy loads.