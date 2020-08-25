Dannevirke Art Society members are hard at work fundraising for their Diamond Exhibition which will open on October 9.

The latest fundraising venture was a popular sweet and savoury loaf competition which raised $300 to go toward staging the exhibition.

Entrants had to cook their favourite loaf which would be judged and supply a second loaf to sell at auction.

Loaf recipes, many of them family favourites, were also auctioned.

Loaf combinations included lemon and blueberry and pineapple and date, savoury meat and even a detox creation.

Tracy Pearson won the sweet section with her boiled fruit loaf with Allan Giddens winning the savoury section.

A hugely successful garage sale was held the week before and organisers were delighted that $1200 was raised.