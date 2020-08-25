

After years of Tararua District Council lobbying for Government funding for Route 52 it now appears money is more than readily available.

On Monday National's transport spokesman Chris Bishop announced the next National-led government would spend $35 million upgrading Route 52.

This follows last week's announcement by Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones that the Government would invest $14.6 million in long-awaited upgrades to the road.

Jones said funding for the project was coming from the $3 billion set aside for infrastructure in the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

It was estimated that this infrastructure project would create 45 jobs.

Bishop visited Pahiatua on Monday with National's Wairarapa candidate Mike Butterick to announce the news to Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis and councillors.



"Mayor Collis has been a spirited advocate for upgrading this road, as has Mike Butterick and his predecessor, Wairarapa MP Alastair Scott," Bishop said.



"There has been huge disappointment in recent years as Route 52 has missed out on NZTA funding, driven by the Labour-led Government's cuts to road funding. So the belated announcement last week that Route 52 would get $14.6 million as Covid-19 shovel-ready infrastructure funding was welcome, albeit three years too late.

"But the Government's announcement only covers the Weber to Wimbledon section of Route 52, completely missing the section from Weber to Pongaroa. National's $35 million commitment will see this section of Route 52 upgraded as well."

Upgrades on the road include bridge improvements, guardrails, realignments of tight bridge approaches, and repairs.

Route 52, formerly State Highway 52, runs the entire length of the Tararua District. It is a key link for rural residents and coastal communities, as well as an important freight connector, particularly for logs.



The road is deteriorating due to increased heavy traffic. The road was simply not designed for the current traffic volumes or loads, particularly heavy traffic, Bishop says.



Route 52 is also part of the New Zealand Cycle Trail network as a Heartland Ride. National's upgrade will improve the smoothness of the road and make it easier for truck drivers, car drivers and cyclists.



"This is a long overdue project and one that I am looking forward to delivering alongside Mike in government," Bishop said.

Commenting last week on the Government's funding, Labour List MP based in Wairarapa Kieran McAnulty said he was thrilled with the Government's investment enhancing Route 52.

"It's a great step forwards in upgrading the Tararua District's roading infrastructure.



"Mayor Tracey Collis, her colleagues on council, and other key stakeholders have worked tirelessly with me and Government ministers to get this funding support across the line and I want to pay tribute to their successful work. I'd say Mayor Collis and I have discussed upgrading Route 52 every week over the last couple of years.



"This was a real team effort and one that the whole region can be proud, with everyone pitching in. Mayor Collis told me this one the number one priority for the Tararua District."

Yesterday Collis said she was absolutely thrilled with National's announcement.

"The way I see it, we have put in the hard yards. The team at council has put in a fantastic amount of work outlining all the issues and the true cost of bringing the road up to standard and future-proofing it to make it safe and resilient."

She said funding agencies have understood from the applications that Tararua has the fourth largest roading network in the country and the council couldn't possibly support that.

"Labour has committed to the project through the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund to repair the road from Weber to Wimbledon. Now National has come in and said we see this as important to the district's recovery, for tourism and future growth."

Collis said it was now a question of "when can we start on the work."

"The enabling work is under way and we are now looking forward to seeing spades in the ground."