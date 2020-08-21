

Data collected by Hawke's Bay District Health Board shows that Pasifika people have been the most-tested community group by population since May.

Pasifika testing numbers in Hawke's Bay have been consistent since March with a significant jump in the past two weeks, rising from 137 to 155 Pasifika people tested in every 1000 – mirroring the rest of the country.

Pacific health development manager Talalelei Taufale said the DHB's data analysis identified low Māori and Pasifika testing numbers back in March.

In response, a Covid Emergency Response Equity Group was established, which included Ngāti Kahungunu and Tihei Mauri Ora Emergency Response Centre.

Their focus was on raising these testing rates.

Forming of the Equity Group coincided with the release of Ministry of Health Pacific language resources, which were shared on social media and local radio stations.

Taufale said strong community and church leadership also increased awareness as did the focus on Covid testing RSE workers prior to repatriation.



"All of these things helped improve and sustain our results," he said.



"Protecting our whānau is the priority. With the strong health and Pacific community leadership working together we can shape the best messages and actions to make good things happen."

On Thursday Health Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged New Zealand's Pacific community and its willingness to get tested.



"I know that Pacific church and community leaders and healthcare providers are working extremely closely with DHBs, the Ministry of Health and other agencies to support testing," Hipkins said.



"Thank you again to everybody who is involved. Everyone who takes a test should be seen as a community hero."

As of Friday there had been 170,515 tests since our current alert settings began, 11 new cases of Covid with a total of 105 active cases of Covid in New Zealand.

People are still being urged to book a test if they have cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Mon-Sun.

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Mon-Sun.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri.

Central Hawke's Bay residents need to be referred from their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

These are not drop-in clinics.