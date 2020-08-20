

The Napier Boys' High School First XV's second defence of national schools challenge rugby trophy the Moascar Cup will go ahead at the school on Saturday – without spectators.

Winners of the trophy in a 15-10 win over hitherto holders Hastings BHS in Hastings last month, Napier successfully defended it for a first time with a 22-10 win against Tauranga Boys' College in Napier a fortnight ago.

A strong challenge is expected from Rotorua BHS.

The Hastings BHS match against New Plymouth BHS in Hastings will also be played without spectators.

But both matches, part of Central North Island boys' schools First XVs championship the Super 8, in which Napier is unbeaten after three games, will be streamed on the Sideline App schools sports channel.

Napier BHS School principal Matt Bertram said because of Covid-19 level 2 restrictions on larger gatherings, limiting attendance to no more than 100, only players, team management and officials will be allowed at the games.

"We are asking the school community to respect that," he said. "We would not want to compromise our ability to use the grounds."

The First XV will also get to play on McLean Park next Thursday for its annual Polson Banner match against Palmerston North Boys' High School. It will also be a no-go venue for the fans if the level 2 alert continues, but it will be televised.

Other sports in the annual exchange will also be held at closed venues.