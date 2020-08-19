Residents of Northern Tararua have two chances to meet with the Dannevirke Community Board on Tuesday August 25

Firstly it is one last chance this August to put their views on local issues to members of the Dannevirke Community Board on Tuesday August 25 10am-Noon at Dannevirke's Black Stump Café.

Wackrow Memorial Award winner Samuel Smith with his gran Nola Slack and mum Lucy Smith at the Hub after the presentation in 2019.

A series of meetings have been held each Tuesday to gain an insight into issues the board could investigate and possibly act upon or pass on to the Tararua District Council.

So far a number of issues have related to vehicles – the number of able-bodied drivers using disabled car parks, the speed of cars down Umataoroa Rd as they approach town and the state of Route 52.

Some have complained about the lack of information coming from the Tararua District Council and the need for councillors to hold similar coffee mornings.

Chairman Pat Walshe is very keen to share a free cup of coffee at a good turnout for the last morning tea meeting on August 25 10am-noon.

Secondly Pat and his board would love to see another good turnout when the Wackrow Memorial Awards are announced later in the day at 7pm in The Hub. It is open to the public and an opportunity to meet all the candidates as well as hear from guests Max Te Huki on guitar, Senior Sergeant Gary McKernon and Queen Service Medal recipient Suresh Patel.