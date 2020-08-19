Tararua residents are being encouraged by MidCentral DHB to utilise the Covid Tracer app and check-in at all places they visit.

It is now mandatory for businesses to display a QR code for the NZ Covid Tracer app.

MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said it was important for people to track their movements to allow for easy contact tracing if the Covid-19 virus re-emerges in the community.

"The best way for us to quickly trace close contacts of any confirmed Covid-19 cases and break the chain of transmission is if people keep track of their movements," Dr Weir said.

Advertisement

"If everyone is using the NZ Covid Tracer app, our public health teams can easily and quickly let people know if they have had any risk of exposure directly through the app.

"What's happened in Auckland with the current cluster of cases is a good reminder to be aware that we can not become complacent about Covid-19 and we still have work to do to keep this virus out."

To download the Covid Tracer app, people should visit the Apple Store or Google Play on their device.

When people visit a business or premises, a QR code poster should be on display. The app will provide instructions on how to use the QR code to check-in.

If app users have been put at risk of exposure to Covid-19, health officials will ensure they receive a notification on their device to let them know of the next steps and whether or not they need to be tested.

If people need help with the app they can call 0800 800 606, or email help@covidtracer.min.health.nz

For businesses, information on downloading QR code posters is on the Unite Against Covid-19 website at covid-19.govt.nz

If people do not have access to a device that is capable of downloading the app, they are asked to track their movements manually.

Advertisement

It is recommended that you keep track of the 3 Ws: where you went, when you went there and who you were with.

You can track this by keeping a diary or list, or taking time-stamped photos of where

you've been.

As the MidCentral district remains at Covid-19 Alert Level 2 until next Wednesday, the public are encouraged to maintain physical distancing, wear a mask or face covering if possible, and to uphold high standards of hand hygiene, Dr Weir said.