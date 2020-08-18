In the same way that IVAN the Caravan was created, EPIC Ministries and CONNECT Youth Development have partnered with CHB College to turn the old college netball pavilion into a Youth Hub.

READ MORE:

• CHB student learner-driver initiative could be NZ's first

• Facebook page connects new Central Hawke's Bay residents

• Three projects launched in a bid to boost CHB economy

• Connecting to water can be problem for firefighters

This is part of the ongoing work by these two organisations to look for creative ways to implement the CHB Youth Strategy.

CHB's new Youth Hub is now open for business.

Members of the INSPIRE Youth Council have created and decorated a space within the college for EPIC and CONNECT to run their programmes, such as driver licensing, mentoring, young enterprise and breakfast club. Teachers and other invited youth development partners such as Blue Light Ventures are encouraged to make use of the space when needed, to support the wider development of CHB's young people while they are at school.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Youth Development have been long time partners of youth development activities in CHB, investing and ensuring that young people play an active part in our community.

CHB College principal Lance Christiansen says "it takes a village to raise a child and the Youth Hub is an example of the community and the college working together to ensure our young people are provided with the support they need. The Youth Hub provides an avenue for our students to get additional support. We are very appreciative of EPIC Ministries and CONNECT Youth Development in their tireless work to support the young people of the CHB."