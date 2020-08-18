Rebus (retired businessmen and women), which was formerly known as Probus 1994, meets at the Pahiatua-based Tararua Club every third Wednesday at 10am for two hours of addresses by entertaining and interesting speakers, plus morning tea and a chat. The group welcomes more members to join - anyone who has retired can join the club. Contact Glynis De Castro, 2020 president) on 027 430 1778 or Clive Snow on 022 314 0164 for information.