

The Hawke's Bay Marathon has been cancelled for 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of the New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty event for 2020, which was supposed to take place on September 19, was announced today.



Event organisers said under the current alert level restrictions, Auckland in alert level 3 and the rest of New Zealand in alert level 2, the event could not proceed.

On the event homepage organisers said with the event only five weeks away and no certainty that the situation will improve, it could not take place as planned.

The marathon will return on May 15, 2021.

All currently registered athletes have been sent an email from the organisers explaining their options.