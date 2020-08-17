Friday, August 21 is National Poetry Day and Waipawa Library is hosting a lunchtime poetry event with local poet Jenny Dobson.

Library services manager Sue Fargher says that National Poetry Day is an opportunity to experience poetry "off the page".

"Jenny is an experienced writer and performer of poetry," Sue says.

"She will present 35 minutes of poetry with a domestic theme, ranging from cobwebs to butterfly cakes!"

Jenny Dobson recently had a poem highly commended in the NZ Poetry Society's International Poetry Competition. There were more than 2000 entries and Jenny says she was delighted with the news.

"The selected poem was about laundry," she says. "Of course, it was not just about laundry. Ordinary things can say a lot about life."

The poetry starts at 12.15pm at the Waipawa Library, High St, Waipawa. Cups of tea will be served and there is no charge.

"Come along and enjoy a special event for Poetry Day," says Sue. "We would love to see lots of locals there."