Could striker Anton Burn miss?

Dannevirke Sports Club Rangers squandered a large number of scoring opportunities playing with a strong wind in the first half against Hokowhitu on Saturday, August 8 at Dannevirke's A&P Showgrounds to be leading by just 1-0 at halftime.

In a very even battle, Dannevirke took a 2-0 lead soon after the second half began but Hokowhitu clawed back two goals in the last 10 minutes to claim a draw.

It was a very entertaining match rewarding the patriotic local crowd for putting up with an icy breeze.