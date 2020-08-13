If a final dress rehearsal is anything to go by, the audiences who attend the Dannevirke Theatre Company's productions of Steel Magnolias will be thoroughly entertained and emotionally involved as six tough ladies cope with life's twists and turns.

They cope with humour and philosophy, caring and friendliness. One character says "We enjoy being nice – there's not much else to do in this town."

Listen carefully for the philosophy and humour – they are a chuckle a minute delivered with great timing.

Ouiser (energetically played by Josie Robertson) is the outspoken tomato grower who pronounces that "It is in the worst possible taste to pray for a perfect stranger" and that she was not sure she "Could be gracious under pressure".

Salon owner Truvvy (played by Michelle Walker) nails a huge role integrating her visitors into her salon while addressing the audience with doses of reality like "There's so much static electricity in here I can pick up everything but men and money".

Lucy Marvin, as Truvvy's assistant Annelle, portrays the role of a naïve newlywed in her first job with sympathy portraying quite contrasting situations as she gains confidence.

Centre of the story is Shelby and her desire to have a child despite health risks. Beautifully played by Tania MacKay, Shelby's facial expressions light up the stage especially when she delivers the line "I'd rather have 30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special."

Kirsten Selfe as M'Lynn, Shelby's mum, plays the protective parent role juggling the wish to guide her daughter with the desire to let her live her own life, as only a real parent could. Her soliloquy at the end is worth the wait.

Clairee, well played by Sue Giddens, is the ex-mayor's wife, now a bit loss for things to do but always ready to help - from recipes to wise advice and just a touch of devilment on occasions.

There are people we never get to see but thanks to the conversations between the "steel magnolias" we get to know them pretty well, particularly the husbands who do not rate at all well.

The script includes events we never get to see but director Davina Graham has plotted these so well with the help of technology they come across as very real.

With an amazing set, fantastic new lighting and great sound the show has everything to offer an audience. Davina has achieved her objective of bringing the whole story to life and deserves audiences to turn out for possibly the only production by the theatre company this year.

After the three shows August 13-15 it resumes August 20-22 with a matinee 2pm on Saturday followed by final night. Book at the Dannevirke Information Centre.

Covid–19 level 2 restrictions will be in force for your safety. See the Facebook page for details.