With a careful eye on the daffodil situation, fundraising is under way for this year's Daffodil Day Cancer Fundraiser on August 28.

Once again the ANZ Bank window is a portent of things to come the ANZ sponsoring the Cancer Society for the 30th year nation-wide.

Last year's Quiz and Fun Night had these ladies out in full colour.

Branch manager for Dannevirke and Waipukurau, Karen Johnstone, says the bank will have all the usual Cancer Society goods to sell including its bears – this year his name is Beau – pens and plastic daffodils.

The theme of Give Hope is never more relevant and critical in these difficult times and the Cancer Society is all the more desperate for funds with many of the other major fundraising events like the Relay For Life being cancelled because of the Covid-19 lockdown. It is hoping for a great response so it can continue to do its work supporting sufferers and their families.

With For Homes taking over the previously ANZ Bank run Daffodil Quiz there has been a name change to Wellbeing Day Fun Quiz to reflect the broader perspective on wellbeing in our community.

With 21 of the 24 maximum teams already registered the Dannevirke Services and Citizen's Club is set to be full again on August 26. For Homes would like more donations of prizes to make the quiz complete.

Craig Boyden is hoping to crack last year's record of over $10,000 to support all groups in need.

Oh, and the daffodils? Just coming into bloom nicely.