Woodville promotes itself as a junction, centrally placed between Masterton, Palmerston North, and Napier for travellers to stop, meet and greet, relax and dine, shop.

What about central to Pahiatua, Tokomaru and Norsewood?

On Saturday July 4 in gorgeous, warm and sunny weather, four young mums and their children congregated from these towns at The Long Black Cafe to touch base and share clothes.

School friends who have drifted geographically apart, they decided to meet "some place central" and since one lived in Woodville the town fitted the bill.

Advertisement

So did The Long Black Café - renowned for lovely food and a great outdoor yard fenced for children and with cool things for them to play with.

So Rose and Marley from Norsewood, Angela and Ayla-Rose from Pahiatua and Kylie and Lucy from Norsewood met Tammy and Wyatt in Woodville.

It was as one mum put it "a random get-together" but the whole experience was so enjoyable it looks certain to become more frequent.