The Tararua Seven-aside Multi-Sport Tournament, in its ninth year, was the first to be organised by Deanne Parkes this year.

Held on August 5, 15 primary schools with 630 players entered from Eketahuna through to Norsewood with two combined schools. Owing to Covid-19 a couple of schools could not attend.

Hockey: Eketahuna vs St Anthony's.

There were 90 volunteers involved who all received a lunch handed out by sponsors Colliers/Tremains. Most of the umpires were college students who had played in the tournament in previous years.

"It was a great day," said Deanne. "For me the cool thing about the day is that the kids have lots of fun. They get to play their teammates, cousins and family friends.

"One of my nephews was umpiring, one playing and my son was playing. You get to see and support everyone on the day. It's all about sport. The weather was amazing, it always helps.

"The netball was all in one venue whereas previously it was held at Hillcrest School grounds. We can do all the sports at one venue in one day at Bush Multi-Sports facility. Even the Wheel Park provided entertainment for the younger ones."

Both Tararua College and Dannevirke High School had food stalls with proceeds going back into their sports.

The following teams took home trophies:

Senior Hockey - Kumeroa.

Junior Hockey- St Anthony's.

Senior Football - Pahiatua.

Junior Football- Pahiatua.

Senior Netball - Huia Range.

Junior Netball - Huia Range.

Senior Rugby - Pahiatua.

Junior Rugby - Ruahine.