With blue skies and daffodils Central Hawke's Bay looks its best during spring. So it is no wonder that the upcoming season is one of the busiest periods for the district's visitor economy.

For the 12 months to February 2020, the visitor economy was worth more than $39 million to the Central Hawke's Bay district. Travellers are attracted here for a variety of reasons and the Central Hawke's Bay Spring Fling, with its series of standout events, is certainly one of them.

Running throughout September and October, Spring Fling is designed to capture the essence of spring in our district. It is also designed to draw visitors from Napier, Hastings and the greater Hawke's Bay region, as well as neighbouring Manawatu and Whanganui districts.

These visitors come here for the historic homesteads and stunning coastal walks. They come for the boutique markets and to enjoy the Tukituki Trails. But most of all, they come to create memories and experiences with their family and friends.

The Central Hawke's Bay Spring Fling also signals the return of events to Hawke's Bay, after many were forced to postpone or cancel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Spring Fling programme is filled with events from cooking workshops and family fun, to heritage and garden tours, time-honoured traditions and new cultural experiences.

Below are some of the picks from the Spring Fling programme, but with plenty more to choose from, check out the full programme in today's CHB Mail.

Longest Place Name Cultural Tour, September 13

Haere mai, to Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatah. A new experience, the Longest Place Name Cultural Tour is thanks to The Duke in Porangahau.

This tour will take you across privately-owned land to reach the summit known for being the longest place name in the world. Here a local tour guide will share stories and lineage of the great Tamatea, the ancestor at the centre of the iconic legend. Enjoy the spectacular 360-degree views of ocean, historical landmarks and the rolling hills of Porangahau.

Ongaonga Victorian Market and Fair, September 20

Anyone who missed last year's successful event will want to get to this year's Ongaonga Victorian Market and Fair. Step back in time and explore beautiful Ongaonga Historical Village while enjoying a day of old-fashioned sweets and home baking, beautiful giftware, fresh produce, heritage plants, Devonshire teas and icecreams.

Horse and cart rides are on offer as well as military, steam engines, vintage cars and motorcycle displays, wood carving, traditional blacksmith and spinning demonstrations.

Visitors can take part in period games such as quoits, horseshoe throwing, knock 'em down, flip 'n win and bring home a chook, or simply sit back with live music and a picnic under the trees.

Hopetoun Brown, October 8

Supergroove's former horn section, Tim Stewart and Nick Atkinson, come together as Hopetoun Brown, a two-piece hip-hop soul band.

Hopetoun Brown will light up the Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre, with electric pianos, vibraphones and a van load of horns playing deep down bass lines and jumping sax licks.

Rare, antique acoustic instruments; the vibraphone and bass clarinet, tuba, the tenor saxophone, trombones. A diverse act that can be at once tender and soulful while at times, anarchic and heavy.

Central Hawke's Bay Homestead Trail, October 17 and 18

Experience the grandeur and history of Central Hawke's Bay's beautiful historic homesteads.

The Homestead Trail is an opportunity to experience the grandeur, gardens and history of Gwavas, Chapelwick, Oruawharo and Wallingford. A truly special experience where guests will discover wonderful hosts,food and wine, as well as endless history.

Tukituki Spring Trail, October 24

An afternoon fundraiser for the ongoing development of the Tukituki Trails.

Run, walk, cycle or mountain bike along the limestone trails or experience the Tukituki and Gum Tree Farm mountain bike tracks. Loose change can go towards a sausage sizzle or dropped into donation buckets, for the growth of the Tukituki Trail network.