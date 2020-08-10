On Wednesday July 29 many of those who had been working throughout level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown as essential service workers had a special treat as people took up the challenge from Rural Women NZ to provide a tasty morning tea for them.

RWNZ member Jacky Stafford, was delighted to take morning tea to the CHB Food Bank: the only Food Bank that operated in the Hawke's Bay area providing support to an overwhelming number of people - be they large families or one person. Manager, Jackie Aitchison and co-ordinator, Donna Te Amo, in particular, worked throughout the lockdown period.

As chairwoman of the CHB Food Bank, Jacky was aware of the time and personal planning that went into every food parcel that was packed and co-ordinated for individual pick up.

The other person who gained from Jacky's baking was Ross Brown, her rural delivery mailman. As she only went to town three times in seven weeks during lockdown, his service delivering and taking her mail and packages, was essential she said.

Advertisement

RWNZ members throughout New Zealand provided tasty treats to a range of the many essential workers that kept New Zealand running through level 4; vet services, supermarket staff, mechanics, delivery drivers, medical staff and more.

In Wellington the National Council and staff hosted ambulance staff, firefighters, police, home support workers, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Women's Refuge, among many others.

The Prime Minister arrived with home baking and the Minister of Rural Communities (and Food Safety), Damien O'Connor, arrived with mint treats.