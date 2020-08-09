Two people were arrested following a fight in Anderson Park on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said two people were arrested and released with formal warnings following the fight.

Police received reports of disorder at the Kennedy Road side of Anderson Park at 2.15 pm on Sunday.

Police, who were armed as a precaution, attended the incident and were there for less than 40 minutes.

There were no reports of injuries she said.

A witness told Hawke's Bay Today "Black Power walked up to someone in red and asked for a fight."

Police could not confirm it was gang related.

Anderson Park has been a venue in the past for turf wars between Hawke's Bay's two main gang presences - the Mongrel Mob and rival Black Power.