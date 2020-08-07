One person has been transported in a serious condition to Hawke's Bay Hospital following a two-car collision in Onekawa, Napier.

The crash occurred along Austin St, at the intersection of Wakefield St around 2.45pm on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said a car had hit a parked car and one person was trapped and subsequently "extricated".

Police temporarily closed Wakefield St to all traffic, but Austin St remained open.

St John's ambulance sent one ambulance to the accident and transported one patient in a serious condition to the hospital.