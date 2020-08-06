It was a mammoth turnout of Japanese and American cars and bikes at the first Mangatainoka Motors Show & Shine event of 2020, which took place at Tui Brewery on Sunday.

Bikes were there too.

There were 183 vehicles and 10 bikes of all makes models, sizes and colours turned out for Japanese vs American Car and Bike Day. The weather gods played their part, with more than 800 participants and spectators enjoying blue skies as they made their way around the large display of vehicles, checking out the beauties on show, enjoying the music and refreshments on offer, and making the most of the photo opportunity in front of the famous Tui Tower.

Outside the Brewery Tower at Mangatainoka Motors Japanese v American Car Day.

It's the first time the two categories have been brought together, putting full blown Americana alongside sleek Japanese rides, under the Tui Tower.

Amongst the contingent were a group of 25 vehicles who made the trip over from Whanganui. David Hovey organised his mates, who brought a range of rides from RX2s, RX3s, RX7s and RX8s, along with Evos and Nissan ZXs.

"It's our first time here, and it's been an awesome day out. It's great to get everyone together for a ride after lockdown. I'll definitely come back for the Vintage vs Brexit Show & Shine in November, and bring my Beetle," he said.

There were six prize categories up for grabs. Chevrolet Camaros proved popular with the judges this year, picking up two different award categories. Graeme Cressey took out Most Original for his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, and People's Choice went to Ross College from Otane for his 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Ross McCarthy received Best Japanese Car for his 1975 Mazda RX2, and also scooped the highly sought-after Star of the Show, taking home the $500 cash prize.

More than $1500 was raised towards the Mangatainoka Reserve Restoration Project which the Tui Brewery have been investing in for the last two years.

Event organiser Rosie Rogers says: "It's great having the Toki Motors events back under way, and it was fantastic to have such a good turnout. The mix of Americana and Japanese rides was awesome. We love having this range of spectacular vehicles and bikes on display and giving people an excuse for a day out in Mangatainoka."

The next Mangatainoka Motors Show & Shine event is Ford vs Holden on Sunday August 30.

The following prizes were awarded:

Most Original: Graeme Cressey with his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.

People's Choice: Ross College from Otane for his 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Local Star: Keith Hargood, who brought his 1946 Ford Coupe.

Furthest Travelled: Cheyanne Blbulitz and Zane Riddick, having come from Hāwera in their 1996 Toyota Supra especially for the event.

Best American: Dale Robertson with his 1966 Chevrolet Impala

Star of the Show and Best Japanese: Ross McCarthy with his 1975 Mazda RX2.