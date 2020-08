One person has been injured and a lane is blocked after two-vehicle crash on a major Napier arterial route.

A police spokesperson said a bike - either a motorbike or a moped - had collided with a car on Kennedy Rd, near the intersection with Wycliffe St, about 2.30pm.

St John ambulance officers were at the scene.

The rider was injured by the impact but was conscious and talking, the spokesperson said.

Traffic was building on Kennedy Rd as a result.

