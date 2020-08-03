A Pink Ribbon fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand on Friday was also an opportunity to remember those who were lost during the year by marking Loss and Grief Awareness Week.

In hosting the dual event, Tararua Funerals owner Tracey Friend said she wanted to acknowledge Loss and Grief Awareness Week and at the same time remember and honour a close family member who lost her battle with breast cancer.

"I've been trying to practice resilient grieving since our loss and this event goes a long way to helping me with this."

In past years Loss and Grief Awareness Week has been marked by holding an evening function at which people could light a candle or write a message on a memory stone.

Advertisement

This year people were invited to call into Tararua Funerals to pay tribute to loved ones who had passed away and at the same time make a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation. They could also enjoy morning tea, collect a pink cup cake and pick up a voucher for a free coffee.

Friend also saw the fundraiser as an opportunity to support Dannevirke's cafes, which have been hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown.

By the end of the day the event had raised $1371 through donations and the sale of raffle tickets.

That amount of money will increase as for every coffee voucher redeemed Friend will donate a further $5 to the foundation. Takings from the sale of raffle tickets will also rise as they will be on sale at Dannevirke Pharmacy this week.

Friend says she is grateful to the support she has had from local businesses who donated to the raffle, in particular Mitre 10, Static Hair Design, Leader and Watt, Dannevirke Pharmacy and Gifts and Souvenirs.

"This community truly epitomises the saying on the breast cancer logo 'Coming Together for Good'."