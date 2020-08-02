A man who punched a party guest in the face, breaking his nose and knocking him unconscious, admitted being under the influence of cannabis and alcohol at the time.

Jaylan Russell John Funaki appeared in Dannevirke District Court facing charges of assault, cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of a pipe, allowing his premises to be used for drug offences and driving while his licence was suspended.

Counsel Darren Foster said Funaki had originally denied the charge of cultivating cannabis but had since pleaded guilty.

Judge Stephanie Edwards said the assault happened at a party Funaki was hosting on October 27.

"The male victim was at the party and was about to leave when you punched him in the face. The force of the punch meant the victim lost consciousness. When he came to he went to a nearby house and police were called."

Judge Edwards said the victim suffered a broken nose, concussion and bruising.

When police searched Funaki's home some weeks later looking for the victim's phone they detected the smell of cannabis. They found four bongs and utensils for smoking cannabis and around 4 grams of cannabis plant.

On November 25 police again visited Funaki's home to carry out a breath-screening test as a bail condition was that Funaki was not to drink alcohol.

Judge Edwards said police again found utensils and cannabis material and that led to a charge of allowing his premises to be used for drug offences.

On March 9 police again visited Funaki's home and found five cannabis plants growing in the backyard which Funaki acknowledged were his.

"You were on bail at the time which makes this situation a bit more serious," Judge Edwards said.

The driving while suspended charge was laid after Funaki was caught driving on Christmas day. He told police he thought the suspension had finished.

"You have expressed remorse for the assault and admitted that you were under the influence of cannabis and alcohol and that is something you need help with," Judge Edwards told Funaki.

"You have a very good reason to do something about your abuse of alcohol and cannabis as you are about to become a father and you have obtained a job. You have every incentive to do things differently from now on.

"Given this offending, it demonstrates that a curfew would be helpful to keep you out of trouble in future."

On the driving while suspended charge, Funaki was sentenced to 80 hours of community work in lieu of a six-month disqualification as Judge Edwards felt this would impact on his work.

The community work was also imposed in remittance of $5000 in fines Funaki owed.

On the assault and cannabis charges, Funaki was sentenced to two months community detention with a seven day 8pm to 7am curfew.

Funaki was also sentenced to six months' supervision.