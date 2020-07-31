Central Hawke's Bay power consumers will receive a winter bonus almost twice that of their Napier and Hastings counterparts as their power trust shares the annual dividend from supply company Centralines.

The Central Hawke's Bay Consumers Power Trust announcement today of a $400 dividend per consumer follows last week's Hawke's Bay Consumers Power Trust announcement of a $230 dividend from the performance of their area's supply company, Unison.

In both areas all consumers connected to the respective networks at June 30 are eligible for the payment.

CHB trust chairman Alistair Setter said the dividend amount reflected Centralines' excellent performance over recent years.

"In addition to maintaining a strong financial position, Centralines has continued to explore growth opportunities while delivering a reliable network," he said.

"We are optimistic that continued growth and investment in the business will ensure the company is in a strong position to continue to assist and give back to our consumers, particularly those who have been negatively impacted by drought and Covid-19."

With the gradual disappearance of cheques, a direct credit option is available for consumers to have their dividend paid directly into their bank account and registration cards have been mailed out this week allowing consumers to go online and register their details.

Setter said that both the trust and Centralines receive many inquiries regarding the payment of the dividend, and they encourage consumers to visit Centralines' website for a full list of frequently asked questions and answers.

Consumers who haven't received their direct credit registration card by August 12 are encouraged to contact a Help Desk on 0800 990 057 during business hours.

Dannevirke is served by Scanpower and usually pays a dividend to consumers in September as approved by the Scanpower Customers Trust. This year the dividend was $325 per consumer with payment brought forward to May to help its people during the Covid-19 crisis.

Wairoa consumers are served by Gisborne-based Eastland Network but do not get an annual dividend, having taken a buyout option at the outset.