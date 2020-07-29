A Hastings woman is set to sell her "forever home" after receiving a final warning over her barking dogs.

Adrienne Wilson returned to her Maraekakaho lifestyle property last Monday to find her two dogs had been seized by Hastings District Council's animal control.

Wilson, who moved to a 2ha property on State Highway 50 about 11 years ago, says she and her belgian shepherd tervurens have been given a final chance.

"I moved so my dogs would have more space. But now I have to put my property on the market as next time they bark, they will be seized permanently," she said.

"I was horrified when they were taken as neither of them have been off my property since they were puppies.

"This was going to be my forever home as I retire in two years. I was hoping to be able to enjoy the view and work on my garden for years to come."

Hastings District Council regulatory solutions manager, John Payne, said it's "very rare" for a barking complaint to reach a hearings committee. Photo File

But council regulatory solutions manager John Payne said the barking was not a recent issue, and was excessive.

"There have been many complaints received over the past three years and surveys of the neighbourhood have supported the claims that the dogs have been barking loudly and persistently, creating a nuisance."

Wilson has been issued with several notices under section 55 of the Dog Control Act 1996 over the years and said she would comply - including trying to find a new home for the dogs - but she has objected to a new notice, which will be heard by the council's hearing committee.

Between 500 and 600 dog barking complaints are made each year in the Hastings district.

Wilson, who initially had five dogs on the property, claims her dogs, Galla and Cassie, are not to blame.

"One neighbour hates dogs and the other who has a dog that roams," she said. "My dogs are locked in during the day and will bark if they are disturbed, but do not bark for no reason.

"I honestly thought I had done all I could to reduce the barking.

"I have put my property on the market now and the dogs have to stay inside while I am at work."

Anyone wishing to report excessive barking can contact HDC and speak with animal control.

After council-led observations and surveys, it will meet the owner and if the problem persists, the dogs may be seized or removed.

"This is very rare, as most owners cooperate," Payne said. "We've not been to a hearings committee on barking dogs for a number of years, because it usually doesn't get to that stage."