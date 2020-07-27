Finding cannabis while out fishing netted a Dannevirke man more than he bargained on.

Triden Antonio Kingi Browne appeared in Dannevirke District Court on Friday facing a charge of possession of cannabis.

Counsel Leo Lafferty told the court Browne had been out trout fishing when he stumbled upon a number of healthy cannabis plants.

He decided to pull them out of the ground and took them home.

Advertisement

Browne had hung the plants up to dry when police visited his home on an unrelated matter and smelt cannabis.

"The smell of the cannabis did not come from it being smoked," Lafferty told the court.

Judge Stephanie Edwards noted Browne had no previous drug-related offending.

She said it was not clear what size the plants were.

"You rescued the cannabis which was planted out in the open and took them home."

Judge Edwards convicted and discharged Browne.