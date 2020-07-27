It was a low-key celebration for Dannevirke identity John Bray who turned 101 on Sunday.

Bray celebrated his birthday with 28 guests, mainly family and a few friends, at a party at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.

It was a low-key event compared to last year's birthday which was celebrated over a number of days, culminating in a big party with around 100 guests.

This year Bray was happy to mark another year in a quieter way.

Bray has been a resident of Eileen Mary Residential Care Centre for eight years and says he enjoys the company of other residents and staff.

He places a good deal of importance on being active and believes it has helped him to reach such an age.

Part of his daily routine is to take a walk around the grounds of the rest home, weather permitting.

"I'm lucky I can still get about, some of the people here can't and that's hard for them."

He says some of the residents find it hard to settle into living in a rest home.

"Some of them are unhappy because they just want to go home. It was different for me, I knew I had to settle somewhere because of my eyesight."

Bray suffers from macular degeneration but says he has some eyesight.

"It's a bit boring because I can't do as much as I used to but I can see people walking around and I can see birds flying about."

The one thing he can't do any longer is to have a garden.

"I always had a good garden, and I did have one when I first came to the rest home, but I couldn't keep it up as I couldn't see when the vegetables were ripe."

One thing he does enjoy is listening to the talking books Blind Low Vision New Zealand, formerly the Foundation for the Blind, supplies.

He enjoys travel and war stories and particularly liked Readers Digest and North and South, which he regrets is no longer published.

Bray was born in Stratford to Albert and Minnie Bray who lived and farmed in Whangamomona.

When Albert died in 1923, leaving Minnie with 10 children, she moved to Dannevirke.

In 1942 Bray joined the army and served in Fiji for four months and New Caledonia for two years.

In 1944 he married Edna Selina Plowman who he had met at dances. They were married for 57 years.

Bray's daughter Joan McIntyre said her father was just marvellous and doing very well.