

A significant amount of drugs and firearms were seized when Hawke's Bay police executed multiple search warrants.

A man has been charged with several drug and firearms offences following a search warrant was carried out in Napier on Friday.

The 53-year-old is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police located a sawn-off shotgun at a residential address and three rifles at a second address, along with methamphetamine, cannabis and a significant amount of cash.

Advertisement

Both addresses are linked to the Mongrel Mob, police said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave de Lange said police will "continue to target groups who seek to profit from the harm they cause, often to the most vulnerable members of our communities".

"The drug dealing undertaken by these organised criminal groups causes a significant amount of harm in our communities, and it is of very real concern that these groups continue to be found in possession of firearms," he said.

The man was scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday.

On the same day, Central Hawke's Bay Police executed a search warrant at a residential address in Waipukurau as part of further inquiries.

The warrant was in relation to drug-related offending in the CHB area, focusing on the sale and supply of methamphetamine across the region.

Staff from across Hawke's Bay were used in the execution of the warrant and large quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis were recovered.

A 46-year-old man, a patched gang member, and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested.

Advertisement

The man is facing charges including failing to stop, driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cannabis.

The woman is charged with possession of methamphetamine.



Both appeared in the Hastings District Court on Saturday and were remanded in custody to appear in Napier District Court on August 12.

Anyone with information about the illegal possession of firearms or the sale and supply of illicit drugs is asked to contact police.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.