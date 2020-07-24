The push is on for Hawke's Bay electricity consumers to receive their annual trust dividend by direct credit as banks phase-out the use of cheques.

The push comes as the Hawke's Bay Power Consumers Trust prepares to disperse a $15.8 million dividend from Unison Networks Ltd at a rate of $230 per consumer, an increase of $5 from the 2019 payout.

It will bring to $204 million the total of dividends paid since the trust ownership was established 21 years ago.

Last year the Trust established a direct credit option for consumers' to receipt of their dividend, with 52 per cent registering.

Starting on Monday, the Trust will target the other 48 per cent by sending registration cards to those who had not already taken the direct credit option.

Those already registered will be sent an email or text reminder to check their details and make any changes necessary.

Trust chair Diana Kirton said the process is advertised widely and support is available for those needing guidance to register for the direct credit option.

"This is an opt-in initiative and those who choose not to register will receive their cheque by mail as usual," she said. "We are hoping to eventually get 100 per cent uptake of this option."

Advantages include early receipt of the money to the power consumer, no long queues at the bank, no risk of losing the cheque, plus the opportunity to deposit the dividend into a bank account of your choice, she said.

All consumers connected to the network by or on June 30 will receive one payment per connection, with a maximum of three payments for any one customer.

Another benefit to consumers was Unison's 10 per cent reduction in electricity distribution charges since April 1 this year1 April 2020.