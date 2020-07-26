Sport Hawke's Bay is pleased to have Jackson Waerea join the team as the active recreation adviser for youth, a first-of-its-kind national contract being run by Sport Hawke's Bay as a trial for the country.

The role is about encouraging and motivating rangatahi physical activity, away from the normal sporting activities promoted in schools. It focuses on monitoring other forms of activity such as hiking, scooter riding, biking, skating and boxing.

Waerea is the co-founder and director of Patu Aotearoa, a kaupapa that encourages healthy lifestyles and wellbeing for all ages.

He joins the Sport Hawke's Bay team managed by Junior Armstrong, general manager of sport and physical activity, and is excited to be in a role that supports wellbeing.

Armstrong says sport isn't everything, and there are a lot of other physical activities that rangatahi can be involved in that also creates positive social outcomes and fulfilment.

Waerea hails from Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Toa and Ngai Tahu. He and his partner Annie Davis have three children, 7-year-old Carney, 4-year-old Maisey and 3-year-old Marley.

The whole family is actively involved in the community. Carney attends Bridge Pa School, the community that Waerea grew up in.

Waerea is heavily involved in the Bridge Pa Sports Club and loves having his children involved in the community, not only through whakapapa but because the community has key leaders who support active lifestyles, which is clearly seen when parents support their junior rugby team.

Waerea is working with rangatahi groups in schools and community groups to see what works and perhaps lead these groups into new pathways that will help them become more active. He is looking for honest feedback so he can improve where necessary.

Armstrong says, "We want to find a formula that works and share it with others. We are going to community groups with a clean slate and allowing the community to show us what does and doesn't work. From there we want to share success across the rohe to allow others to grow into a thriving active community."

The key objectives are activity, connectivity, collaboration, motivation, employment and achievement. It's all about healthy, active and happy families.