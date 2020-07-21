A skate park, a water park and walkways were the three top recreational facilities suggested in a survey conducted by Tararua District Council's recreational committee.

The survey was conducted through schools and sought the views of young people on what they would like to see provided in the council's proposed wheel park project.

At this month's Dannevirke Community Board meeting Councillor Erana Peeti-Webber said there were some interesting results among the 300 survey replies received.

She said the next stage of the project was to gather photographs of recreational facilities other councils have provided.

"From the photographs we will get a good idea of what people would like to see and then we can decide what we can focus on.

"This is still in the development stage but we will put a plan together."

Council's governance manager Richard Taylor told the meeting redevelopment of the BMX track near the old Dannevirke cemetery was not favoured.

Residents in that area didn't want anything there and police weren't in favour of that site as it wasn't open enough to view and therefore a likely target of vandalism.

Taylor said the Upper Domain was a site that could be considered for development.

"Council's Strategy and District Development Manager Peter Wimsett has some ideas about this," Taylor said.

He suggested a small carpark being created between the Scout Hall and the council's weather station. This could then open out to a skate park and mini-basketball court built on what was an old football field that is no longer used.

This proposal could be on a similar scale to the Pahiatua Wheels Park.

He felt this could link to an all-weather barbecue area adjacent to Wai Splash.

"The old pool area isn't utilised and the Wai Splash Trust has been looking at installing a mini-golf course there, but this would be high maintenance.

"I have suggested a controlled, monitored water park with all the interesting devices they have. It would work really well in that area."

Peeti-Webber confirmed that Wai Splash had always wanted an outdoor area and barbecue area which could be enjoyed by families.

Taylor said the only barrier that needed to be considered in a developing a recreational area at the Domain was the practice cricket pitch, but that was not seen as a problem.

However, he said while the options could be discussed the final decision would depend on funding availability.

Peeti-Webber said the recreational committee would meet on Monday to consider the options.

"We want to take this to the public and to work with Wai Splash too."

She said, during the school holidays, Sport Manawatū ran a competition for young people up to the age of 19 to design the type of recreational facility they would like to see.

Design ideas need to be submitted by Friday, either dropped into the Tararua Business Network in Denmark St or emailed to deannep@sportmanawatu.org.nz

Peeti-Webber said the winning design would be selected by the committee and announced at Monday's meeting.

On the subject of walkways, community board member Terry Hynes raised the issue of government funding for shovel ready projects and expressed the hope that work could continue on the district's walkway in early summer.

However, Taylor said funding announcements had been made, but not for Tararua projects.

He said there was an indication that there could be an announcement toward the end of this month when it was hoped there would be confirmation of funding.

"The two main projects are the Tipapakuku lookout, which has been repriced, and the refurbishment of the barbecue at the Lower Domain.

"I understand the Tipapakuku lookout project has not been given the green light, but the barbecue project is still on the drawing board."