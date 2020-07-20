Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club has picked up a raft of awards - including that of Hawke's Bay Club of the Year.

The club took the top title, and many others, at the recent Surf Life Saving NZ's Hawke's Bay Awards of Excellence for 2020.

Successes included were Kail McKenzie winning the Top Premier award of Lifeguard of the Year, Tony Pattison the club chairman won both Volunteer of the Year and Innovation of the Year, Jason Broome won Instructor of the Year and in a father-and-son combo, Bertie Bassett-Foss won Coach of the Year and Michael Bassett-Foss took home the coveted Masters Sportsperson of the Year.

"We are pleased with the results of the club this year and it shows the commitment and passion our lifeguards have towards keeping people safe in the water at Waimarama Beach," Tony Pattison said.

"Our club strongly fosters the club ethos of a strong club culture where we work hard and put hours into training to ensure we are ready for a rescue at any time."

He said McKenzie's win in his third year of patrolling was "a significant acknowledgment of the skills of our lifeguards and the fact that they are on duty all of the time".

"This is shown with the commitment Kail has made to attend more than 100 hours of patrolling this year and to be a key part of the two rescues that he performed, one when on patrol and the second while off duty and surfing.

"We also ensure we have activities that continually bring the different groups of the

club together. We believe we are a family and are there for each other as well as ensuring

we have some fun along the way.

"All of the hard work all of our members have put in during the season and also the work

that is done when they are not on the beach and over winter is shown in the results this

year."

McKenzie said he'd watched the award being presented since he started as a "rookie" lifeguard: "I dreamed that one day I wanted to receive it. To receive it this year after my third season patrolling - I'm pretty happy about it."