

A revamped Relay for Life will return to Hawke's Bay this October, set to offer something different to the "stale" event cancelled in 2019.

Low entry numbers saw Hawke's Bay Relay for Life scrapped in 2019, but 2020 will "go ahead regardless of entries," event organiser David Trim says.

He hopes the markedly different 2020 event will attract at more people than the previous event which was "going stale" and was scheduled at an already busy time of year.

The event will be held at the regional Mitre 10 Park Hawke's Bay on Saturday October 17.

Trim said changing from the March date made sense and the Hawke's Bay Cancer Society had also decided to decrease the event to a minimum of three in a team as opposed to the traditional 12.

This year teams will complete one three-hour lap of the sports park which will include activities to perform along the way, one of which will have a vigil aspect.

"Importantly the whole team will get to do the whole three-hour relay together," Trim said.

"Many families that have been affected by cancer in some way have already shown an interest in making up a family team, while businesses who've had colleagues battle cancer, can use this as team-building to recognise these people and support their families."

The event previously had larger teams of 12 or more travel the track for 24 hours. Most relays have since changed this to 10 hours.

Trim hopes the shorter time period will mean more teams can participate as it won't take up the whole weekend.

He hopes to see 100 teams participating and $100,000 to $150,000 raised.

Hawke's Bay Cancer Society events co-ordinator Pip Taylor said as one of the Cancer Society's main fundraising events this year's event will be "vitally important to ensure the Society can deliver all the programmes and support needed for Hawke's Bay people."

"Money raised at the event stays in the region to fund the Cancer Society operation here in Hawke's Bay. "

Tirm said the main focus of the even was on the hope for a cancer-free future.

"Relay for Life takes people on a journey celebrating cancer survivors, remembering colleagues, friends and family that have been lost to cancer, and pledging, in a small way, that we can all fight back against cancer.'

On Tuesday a promotional video featuring including Greg Murphy, Sir Richard Hadlee, Dame Valerie Adams, Ross Taylor, alongside all Hawke's Bay mayors will be released on social media.