If swimming is something you're keen to have a go at, get better at, or you want to return to, the Whānau Fit programme could be the perfect fit, says Sport Manawatū communications and marketing adviser Sarah Hughes.

Starting tomorrow at Wai Splash in Dannevirke, Whānau Fit is a 10-week swimming module hosted by the Whānau Fit Programme at Sport Manawatū.

The programme is open to individuals, couples and whānau and for all ages.

A swimming instructor will be leading each session to make sure everyone is well looked after and having fun.

Registrations are open. Go to www.sportmanawatu.org.nz/whanaufit to complete the form. Costs apply.

For further information contact Sarah Hughes on 021 268 2345 or sarahh@sportmanawatu.org.nz.