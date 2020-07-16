

Three people were injured, one seriously, following two-vehicle crash in Havelock North on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Te Aute Rd, in the Hastings suburb of Havelock North, at about 4.50pm on Thursday.

Police said the crash occurred between Mount Erin Rd and Longlands Rd East.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said three ambulances were sent, transporting three patients to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

One in a serious condition, one in a moderate condition and one minor.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received reports of entrapment.

Three fire trucks and two support vehicles attended.

A second crash occured near Havelock North on Friday morning. Police were called to a car off the road at 8.05am, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred between Raratu Rd and Rochfort St.

