Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce is hosting a public meeting for Finance Minister Grant Robertson today.

The meeting will be held in The Hub, Gordon St and is scheduled to begin around 11am.

Robertson will be accompanied by Labour's List MP for Wairarapa, Kieran McAnulty.

The minister will be speaking about New Zealand's economic situation post-Covid-19 and the Government's recovery plans.

Members of the public will be given the opportunity to ask questions following Robertson's address.

The minister will be in Dannevirke until 12.30pm.

Next month the chamber will be hosting a meeting of all the candidates standing for the Wairarapa electorate in the general election.

The meeting will be held in The Hub on Wednesday, August 19, starting at 6pm.

All candidates standing have indicated they will be attending the meeting.

Each candidate will be given a set time in which to speak and this will be followed by a question and answer session.

Written questions can be sent to the Chamber of Commerce at dvkechamber@gmail.com.