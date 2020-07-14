Dannevirke's Victoria Avenue is set to remain an avenue without trees.

At the June meeting of the Dannevirke Community Board it was revealed the plan to replant the London plane trees that were removed in 2012 needed to be reconsidered.

A Tararua District Council report revealed underground infrastructure in the area had not made it possible for the trees to line both sides of the road.

Council staff Dave Watson and Pete Sinclair attended the community board meeting to discuss the matter and seek the board's direction.

Last week's meeting of the board was to consider alternative options which included planting trees on the southern side of the road and undertaking work to slow the speed of vehicles through channelling traffic approaching the roundabout.

The board was to seek direction from residents involved in developing the replanting plan that had been previously agreed.

Board member Ross Macdonald said an informal meeting of the board was held prior to last week's monthly meeting when it was agreed the replanting should go ahead and that he would move accordingly at the board's next meeting.

But when he moved that the planting go ahead as agreed the motion was not supported by board members and was lost.

Board chairman Pat Walshe said he was against money being spent on planting seven trees. He felt it would be better spent on footpaths.

However, Macdonald argued that the money had already been allocated for the trees.

He said $50,000 was allocated to replace the trees with magnolias.

"The money was allocated for the replanting of the trees and if it's not used for that then we have no say as to how it is spent."

Council Governance manager Richard Taylor said the board could decide to redirect the funding or it could make recommendations as to how it could be used.

Council representative on the board deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber said Tararua Alliance has a plan in place to improve safety at the Victoria Avenue/Queen Street roundabout that is scheduled for next year.

Walshe was in favour of looking at the roundabout with a view to improving the traffic flow.

The plane trees were thought to have been planted around 1910. They were removed when it was discovered some of them were rotten.

Macdonald said there was a public hue and cry over their removal so the council told the community board to "sort things out".

"We carried out a few surveys as to what residents wanted. Half the residents were keen on the replanting and half weren't. Some didn't care either way."

Long-time Victoria Avenue resident Elizabeth Edwards said the issue was that residents were told the trees would be replaced.

"We were told on a Friday afternoon that the trees would be removed. We woke at 7am the following morning to hear them being chainsawed down.

"The council was responsible for taking the trees out and gave an undertaking that they would be replaced. If the trees had to come out then that was fair enough, but we were promised they would be replaced."

Edwards said residents were told last year that the trees had been obtained and they would be planted last season.

They were also told that frames would be installed to train the tree roots down.

"I just call them the ping pong trees and nobody really wanted to make a decision."

She said she was disappointed with the latest decision.

"I just wish the council had never said the trees would be replanted. That's the crux of it really, that a promise had been made. Is this an earth-shattering issue - no. Does it make a difference to the appearance of the street - yes.

"It's a sad commentary that the council hasn't kept its word."