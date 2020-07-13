

Art Deco City's "last remaining" undeveloped, fringe commercial-zoned corner site is on the market.

The property, 3131sq m of freehold land, sits on the corner of Thackeray St and Faraday St and has six titles.

The CBD listing comprises a commercial building, two residential dwellings and vacant land.

Colliers International says the entire site is zoned fringe-commercial, which allowed for uses including residential, retail and office, as well as trade supply and light industrial.

Danny Blair of Colliers Hawke's Bay said the rare high-profile corner site was well-positioned in the heart of Napier.

The largest lot for sale, at 65 Thackeray St, comprises an L-shaped site of 1482sq m spanning three titles. It features a 760sq m building with a "superb corner profile" that has been split into multiple tenancies.

The main tenancy is currently occupied by the Royal New Zealand Foundation of the Blind, while the other tenancy has been recently vacated.