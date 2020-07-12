On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A range of events were on display in Hawke's Bay over the weekend as mid-winter came to life.
Friday night saw a celebration of Matariki signalled with a fireworks display at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.
Hastings High School Old Girls Netball Club took on Ex-High Marist Clovers on Saturday, while throughout the weekend more than 170 go-karters from around the country descended on the Kartsport Hawke's Bay track for Goldstar 2020.
Hawke's Bay Today photographers Paul Taylor and Ian Cooper were there to capture the action.