

A range of events were on display in Hawke's Bay over the weekend as mid-winter came to life.

Friday night saw a celebration of Matariki signalled with a fireworks display at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.

Hastings High School Old Girls Netball Club took on Ex-High Marist Clovers on Saturday, while throughout the weekend more than 170 go-karters from around the country descended on the Kartsport Hawke's Bay track for Goldstar 2020.

Hawke's Bay Today photographers Paul Taylor and Ian Cooper were there to capture the action.

HHSOG player Emma Miller battling for the ball against EHM on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kylie Jones playing for EHM Clovers against HHSOG netball match at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The free Matariki Maori New Year event saw fireworks begin from 6pm on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The 2020 Matariki Maori New Year was celebrated by many at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park with fireworks, food and music. Photo / Paul Taylor

Drivers lined up at the start line ahead of a go-kart drivers race in Hastings. Photo / Ian Cooper