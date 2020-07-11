On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Three council-owned arts and culture facilities held free community events to welcome residents back to Hastings after Covid-19.
In an attempt to reconnect locals with each other and the CBD through arts and culture, Hastings Library, Hastings City Art Gallery and Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre held Titiro Mai – a free community day on Saturday.
Singing, dancing, story-telling and face painting were just a few of the activities on show across the three facilities.
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture it all.