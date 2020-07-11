

Three council-owned arts and culture facilities held free community events to welcome residents back to Hastings after Covid-19.

In an attempt to reconnect locals with each other and the CBD through arts and culture, Hastings Library, Hastings City Art Gallery and Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre held Titiro Mai – a free community day on Saturday.

Singing, dancing, story-telling and face painting were just a few of the activities on show across the three facilities.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture it all.

Advertisement

Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre Hastings Library and Hastings City Art Gallery held Titiro Mai - a free community day on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Justine Walker, of Havelock North, enjoying the community events to welcome residents back to Hastings post Covid-19. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ali Beale at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre - one of three community events on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Isobelle Walker, of Havelock North, performing at a community event in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Residents gathered across three council owned arts and culture facilities. Photo / Paul Taylor