

A Napier Lotto player will have reason to celebrate after winning Second Division in Wednesday night's draw.

The person, who played through MyLotto, was one of 15 Lotto players around the country, to each win $14,380.

Those who were not as lucky will get another chance to try their luck as Powerball and Strike both rolled over on Wednesday night, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $13.6 million up for grabs on Saturday night.

Powerball was not struck has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $12m. Lotto First Division will be $1m on Saturday night.

Strike also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday.