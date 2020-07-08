Ngāti Kahungunu's Matariki Whānau Festival on Friday evening may not have had its usual high level of entertainment but it still attracted around 1000 people.

The festival has, over the last few years, been held at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds and has become a major community event.

Covid-19 meant organisers had arranged a more low-key event this year than has been held in the past but it was still a big success.

Kahungunu events team member Melodie Grace said the fireworks display was spectacular and an absolute highlight for young and old.

Advertisement

Grace said the maumahara, a remembrance of whānau who had passed away through the year, was also a highlight. The maumahara was in the form of a video shown on a giant outdoor screen.

While there weren't any big name entertainers this year, a DJ provided music during the evening and there was plenty of food and drink available.

The food trucks and stalls were kept busy with queues of people lining up for hot food.

Dannevirke High School sports committee secretary Bec Adie mans a fundraising barbecue for the school's sports teams at Ngāti Kahungunu's Matariki Whānau Festival on Friday.

Dannevirke High School sports committee members served up steak sandwiches, sausages and nachos as a fundraiser for the school's sports teams.

Committee secretary Bec Adie said the barbecue fundraiser had been highly successful and had raised $600 after expenses.

While Grace hopes things will have returned to normal for next year's event this year's was still a success, no doubt helped by beautiful weather on the night.