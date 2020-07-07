

Firefighters put out a suspicious house fire in Napier on Tuesday night.

They were called to a house fire on Cottrell Cres, in the Napier suburb of Onekawa, about 9.45pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said nobody was in the house at the time of the fire.

"A scene guard was in place overnight and police will be working with FENZ investigators to determine the cause," she said.

"At this stage I believe it is being treated as suspicious."

A fire communications spokesman said firefighters had the blaze under control quickly.