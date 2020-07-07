Having a close shave with the boss is part and parcel of most people's working life at some point, but this month it's the boss's turn to have the close shave.

Dean Hepburn from Redshift Hawke's Bay is his own boss and has decided to join the latest branch of the Shave for a Cure cause — Shave The Boss.

"I saw it advertised on Facebook a week ago and it reminded me to get on board as I've secretly always wanted to do it, but always missed the opportunity," Dean says.

Shave the Boss is an event run by Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC), the national charity dedicated to supporting blood cancer patients.

The recent lockdown forced the cancellation of LBC's usual fundraising events, creating a gaping hole in their income.

LBC recognised the need to diversify their fundraising events in order to survive, and Shave the Boss was born. LBC aims to ease the emotional and practical burden carried by patients and invests in research to find a cure. With no direct government funding, fundraising is essential to allow the organisation's work to continue.

"I know a few people who have had blood cancer and cancer in general so this is for them. Also, it ties in somewhat with my daily battle with fibromyalgia as it's all really about awareness for those who battle cancer and illness," Dean says.

And just to add insult to injury, he is ramping it up a notch, adding in a walking challenge leading up to the shave.

"I am currently training for the Tarawera Ultra Marathon next year so it will serve as training for Tarawera, however I intend to walk most of the Hawke's Bay trails in the days leading up to my shave."

Dean has set himself a 100km distance goal and this challenge will be a part of that distance.

"I just need to try and fit that around work and manage my fibromyalgia at the same time. You can follow my walking challenge on the Redshift Hawke's Bay - Coaching Facebook page."

Dean says he is feeling okay about the actual shave, which will probably take place at home after the last leg of the walking challenge on July 31, with wife Kelly doing the honours.

"I've found out that you can do partial shaves and do designs so I'm thinking about either altering my current hair style or doing the complete shave along with the walking challenge. The shave will be on Facebook Live through my business page Redshift Hawke's Bay - Electricians."

Dean says it's a no-brainer to get involved.

"Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand help support patients and families through their cancer journey. It is estimated that seven people per day and approximately 21,000 New Zealanders currently have some type of blood cancer. Every shaved boss is another shave closer to finding a cure for blood cancer. It's good to be involved."

Dean has a clear message to other bosses.

"Just do it! You have nothing to lose apart from your hair and we all know you're going to lose it eventually anyway some day, but mainly it's for a great cause, so get on board."

Key facts about blood cancers

· Every day seven kiwis are diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma or a blood condition. That is one person every four hours.

· Based on Ministry of Health data close to 21,000 people are living with blood cancer in New Zealand.

· Blood cancers combined (leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma) are the fifth most common form of cancer in New Zealand

· Leukaemia is the most common childhood cancer, while lymphoma is one of the most common cancers in 15 – 24 year-olds.

· New Zealand has the highest rate of leukaemia diagnoses in the world per head of population.

· The cause of blood cancers is unknown.

· Blood cancer can strike anyone, of any age, at any time, without warning.

■ To find out more visit https://shaveforacure.co.nz/shave-the-boss/ and to make a donation go to https://shaveforacure.everydayhero.com/nz/dean-hepburn